University of Texas to Rename Football Field After Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell

The University of Texas says it's making major changes across its campus to "promote diversity, inclusion and equity" -- including renaming its football field after two of its greatest athletes, who are black.

Joe Jamail Field -- at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium -- will be renamed Earl Campbell-Ricky Williams Field, after the two Heisman Trophy winners.

According to the school, the name change came at the request of the Jamail family.

Nothing controversial about Jamail that we're aware of -- he was a wealthy UT alum who donated a ton of money to the University and they honored him by naming the field after him in 1997.

Of course, Ricky Williams was a MONSTER during his time at Texas -- winning the Heisman in 1998 after one of the greatest seasons ever -- rushing for more than 2,300 yards and 29 TDs.

Campbell was also a beast -- winning the Heisman in 1977 when he sued for 1,744 and 18 TDs.