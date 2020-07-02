UT's DeMarvion Overshown Boycotting Team ... Over Social Justice Demands

Breaking News

Univ. of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown says he's DONE with Longhorns football ... until officials at the school start meeting some of his team's social justice demands.

Overshown was one of many UT players involved in a statement last month that urged school officials to make changes to help right perceived racial inequalities at the university.

In their statement, the players asked for, among other things, donations to the Black Lives Matter movement, the renaming of several parts of campus, and the removal of the school song, "The Eyes of Texas."

At the time, university officials said they would look into all the demands ... but as of Thursday, no changes had been made -- and Overshown says he's pissed about that.

The junior says he's now boycotting all team activities until the school starts taking some real steps toward change.

"We are constantly preached urgency throughout the program and I feel that the university should be held to the same standard," Overshown said.

"I watched WNBA All-Star Maya Moore sit out a whole year because of something that meant so much to her. With that being said, until real action is taken and changes are made I will be sitting out of all team activities."

Overshown continued, "I will support my team in whatever they do but this is something I'm very passionate about and I can not continue to perform for a program that doesn't show me the same love and support I do for them."