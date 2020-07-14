Conor McGregor Celebrates 32nd Birthday With $620k 'Casino' Watch!!!

Exclusive Details

DO YOU FEEL LUCKY?!

Conor McGregor sure as hell does ... because the gift he got for his 32nd birthday is one of the coolest watches we've EVER SEEN!!!

It's called the Astronomia Casino, made by Jacob & Co. -- and it's got a price tag of $620,000!!!!

How do we know? Because Drake got one earlier this year -- and it's INCREDIBLE!!

The whole thing looks like roulette table -- with a functioning wheel!

There's a globe-shaped ceramic ball and a 1-carat Jacob-cut white diamond which constantly rotates so you can see it twinkle!

Jacob & Co. also says the watch has this feature -- "When the pusher at eight o'clock is actuated, the wheel spins just like in Vegas or Macau.:"

ARE YOU KIDDING? THE ROULETTE TABLE SPINS!

Oh, and the strap is ALLIGATOR with an 18k rose gold folding buckle.

Conor and his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, are celebrating in the French Riviera.

Private villa, beautiful view ... no kids! What a birthday!

And, of course, Conor brought along some Proper 12 ... because he's always the salesman!

As for his MMA career, Conor insists he's retired ... but judging by the pics in France, he's keeping himself in fighting shape!