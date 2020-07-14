'Glee' Creators Creating College Fund for Naya Rivera's Son

The "Glee" family is looking after Naya Rivera's kin ... the TV series' creators are setting up a college fund for her son.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan announced plans Tuesday to set up a college tuition fund for Naya's 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, as part of a touching tribute to the late "Glee" star.

The show's creators said "the three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

In their statement to the Hollywood Reporter, the group also remembered Naya, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez, as "warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast."

The show's creators said Naya was tough, demanding, fun, kind, generous and had "the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent."

As we reported, Naya's body was recovered Monday from Lake Piru after the actress went missing last week while swimming and boating with her son.