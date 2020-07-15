George Floyd Attorney Ben Crump Filing Lawsuit Against Minneapolis
7/15/2020 9:11 AM PT
9:08 AM PT -- Crump has pushed back the lawsuit announcement an hour and we will be live streaming at 10 AM PT.
George Floyd's family attorney, Ben Crump, is announcing his plans to file a lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and its police force ... and TMZ is streaming live.
Crump and his co-counsel, Antonio Romanucci, are announcing the civil suit on behalf of the Floyd family with a news conference that's set to begin at 9 AM PT outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.
As you know, Floyd was killed May 25 while being arrested by Minneapolis PD. Now-fired officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed on George's neck for nearly 8 minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd was face down on the ground in handcuffs.
Chauvin, who is still in jail, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.
The other three former police officers charged in Floyd's alleged murder -- J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao -- are each charged with 2 counts -- one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.
Crump and his legal team have been talking about filing this lawsuit for a while ... and now they're finally pulling the trigger.
Stay tuned ...
Originally Published -- 8:41 AM PT
