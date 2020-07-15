George Floyd Attorney Ben Crump Filing Lawsuit Against Minneapolis

Play video content Live Stream

George Floyd's family attorney, Ben Crump, is announcing his plans to file a lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and its police force ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Crump and his co-counsel, Antonio Romanucci, are announcing the civil suit on behalf of the Floyd family with a news conference that's set to begin at 9 AM PT outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

As you know, Floyd was killed May 25 while being arrested by Minneapolis PD. Now-fired officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed on George's neck for nearly 8 minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd was face down on the ground in handcuffs.

Chauvin, who is still in jail, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.

The other three former police officers charged in Floyd's alleged murder -- J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao -- are each charged with 2 counts -- one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.

Crump and his legal team have been talking about filing this lawsuit for a while ... and now they're finally pulling the trigger.

Stay tuned ...