George Floyd Told Cops He'd Been Shot Before, Revealed on Body Cam

George Floyd was startled by cops when they first arrived on the scene that led to his death ... because he claimed he'd been shot before.

Thomas Lane -- one of the former officers charged in Floyd's death -- is seeking to have his charges dismissed ... and included transcripts from bodycam footage as evidence.

The transcripts are from 2 body-worn cameras -- Lane's and his codefendant, J. Alexander Kueng -- and they show Floyd seemingly unsettled as Lane approached, briefly drew his weapon and told Floyd to show his hands.

According to the transcript, Floyd said ... "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before."

Lane then asked a woman who was in the car with Floyd why he was "getting all squirrelly" and not showing his hands right away, and "just being all weird like that?" ... to which the woman suggested maybe "because he's been shot before."

The transcript from Kueng's camera reveals he then helped escort Floyd from his vehicle across the street to sit down, at which time Floyd thanked him and gave his ID info then said ... "I got shot last time, same thing, man."

Kueng then informed Floyd he was being detained on suspicion of passing a fake bill, which led to a struggle by Kueng and Lane to get him into the back of a squad car ... which eventually led to him going to the ground and Derek Chauvin's involvement, as seen in the notorious video.

According to the transcript, while Floyd was on the ground, one of the officers said ... "Man, you going to die of a heart attack. Just get in the car."

As they continued to restrain Floyd on the ground, Lane asked, "Should we get his legs up?" ... but was shut down by Chauvin and Kueng. As the officers continued to debate whether Floyd was high on something, Floyd continued to plead that he couldn't breathe, saying ... "I can't breathe. Please, your knee on my neck. I can't breathe, sh*t."

According to the Kueng transcript, Floyd's final words were "I can't breathe," followed by "Please sir, please" and a final "Please." At this point, Lane asked if they should move him on his side but was again told no by Chauvin, who added ... "That's why we got the ambulance coming." Lane responded, "Okay, I suppose," but later expressed concern Floyd was about to pass out.