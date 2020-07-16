Anti-Mask Crowd Packs Utah County Meeting as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Play video content

Here's a shocking and downright disturbing video of maskless citizens jam-packing a county meeting in Utah ... despite the fact COVID-19 is spreading out of control there.

Before the Utah County Commission Chairman Tanner Ainge could even begin, he commented on the utter lack of coronavirus safety -- NO mask wearing -- he was witnessing in the room, saying ... "This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing."

You gotta see the room's reaction when he dared to point out there was also NO physical distancing. The situation forced Ainge to pull the plug on the meeting altogether ... which set off the crowd even more.

Utah County -- which has a population of roughly 636,000 -- currently has 5,794 residents who've tested positive for coronavirus ... one of the highest infection rates in the country.

The state also reported its highest number of COVID-related deaths Tuesday.