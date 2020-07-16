Mary Trump Says She Heard President Use N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs

Play video content Breaking News MSNBC

Donald Trump drops the n-word and hurls anti-Semitic slurs in the presence of his family ... this according to Mary Trump, the President's niece.

Mary, who rips her uncle in her new book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" wrote it was pretty much normal to hear the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs bandied about in family settings.

In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, which aired Thursday night, Mary says back in the day she personally heard her uncle use the n-word as well as anti-Semitic slurs.

Mary, a clinical psychologist, didn't hesitate when asked if Trump uttered the hurtful words in her presence ... and she says it shouldn't come as a shock to anybody "given how virulently racist he is today."

As we reported ... in her tell-all book, Mary also alleges Trump cheated on the SAT by paying someone to take the college entrance test for him, and claims her uncle developed "twisted behaviors" while growing up in a rich and notorious real estate family lead by Fred Trump Sr.