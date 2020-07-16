Masked Gunmen Open Fire on Video in Brooklyn, Man Survives

Play video content NYPD

Masked gunmen were caught on dash cam hopping out of a car, firing several shots at a man and making a clean getaway -- and the shocker here is ... the victim lived through this.

NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison shared this scary video showing several unidentified suspects exiting 2 vehicles in Brooklyn Tuesday night and opening fire. The crazy scene plays out very much like a mob hit in the movies -- and these hitmen hit their target 5 times.

As you can see ... the armed men, who were all wearing face masks, all escaped in 2 getaway vehicles -- a red car and a white SUV. Cops say the white vehicle had stolen plates.

The 28-year-old shooting victim survived the hit, and is in stable condition.