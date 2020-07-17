Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach House Vandalized, 'Gone But Not Forgiven'

Exclusive

Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate, where he allegedly sexually molested dozens of teenage girls lured in by money, just got vandalized with a very powerful message.

"GONE BUT NOT FORGIVEN" reads the mark left on the front gate guarding one of Epstein's former homes.

The image is in red paint, clearly intended to look like blood.

The house has been tied up in litigation since the charges against Epstein were brought. As you know, Epstein died in jail awaiting trial. Authorities say he hung himself, but a private autopsy raised questions. Medical Examiner Cyril Wecht concluded it is virtually unheard of for 3 neck bones to break when someone hangs themself.