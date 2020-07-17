MLB's Yasiel Puig Tests Positive For COVID-19, 'This Can Happen To Anyone'

'This Can Happen To Anyone'

MLB outfielder Yasiel Puig says he just learned he has COVID-19... and will quarantine for the foreseeable future.

"Although I tested positive, I am asymptomatic, and I feel absolutely fine."

"I will be quarantined until I receive 2 negative test results, which I hope will arrive shortly."

Puig says he's sad about his diagnosis -- "but I believe that everything is in God's timing and that my return to MLB will happen in His perfect plan and timing for me."

"When I return to the field, I will do so knowing that I will have one less hurdle to overcome."

FYI -- the MLB's 60-game season is set to finally begin with Opening Day on July 23 and 24.

Puig says he never believed it could happen to him ... and is urging everyone to "take this pandemic seriously, this can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete."

The 29-year-old ended his statement with a reminder to his fans to wear a mask, social distance, and follow your local protocols.