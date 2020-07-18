Black Lives Matter Protest Erupts In Violence Over Christopher Columbus Statue
7/18/2020 7:21 AM PT
There was a violent confrontation between police and protesters in Chicago Friday, all centered around a statue of Christopher Columbus.
It went down at Buckingham Fountain, where Black Lives Matter protesters attempted to take down the statue of Columbus -- a rapist and racist. Demonstrators tied ropes to the statue to dislodge it.
Protesters chanting “Bring it down” #ColumbusStatue #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/LvzQYpiROW— Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) July 18, 2020 @delvecchiograce
As cops created a human barrier, protesters threw bottles, rocks and a few threw firecrackers at them, injuring several of them. Police then pepper sprayed the crowd with hoses. At least 4 protesters were injured and taken to hospitals.
Twelve protesters were arrested for battery on a police officer.
As for the statue ... it's still there, but there's a move in many cities to take Columbus statues down and put them in museums with context on what he really did in America.
