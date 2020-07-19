Nashville Bars Packed with Patrons without Masks

Play video content @davenewworld_2 / Twitter

If you wanted to get into a bar in downtown Nashville over the weekend, good luck, because they were packed to the gills, and no one was social distancing and almost no one was wearing masks.

The lines to get inside snaked around the block as everyone partied liked it WASN'T 2020.

What's especially revealing ... it seems like authorities are just backing away and not enforcing the law. The City's issued an order requiring people to wear face masks in public spaces -- both indoors and out.

On top of that, young people in Nashville -- especially in the 25-year-old range -- are contracting coronavirus at a higher rate than older people. No shock here, based on the video.

The Mayor ordered bars to close until the end of July, with an exception. Bars can stay open if they make the majority of their money from food, but only at half capacity. The video does not seem to sync up with the law.

Toward the end of the video, you see police cars, but not much, if anything, by way of enforcement.