Jennifer Aniston Warns of COVID Dangers With Photo and Story About Friend

Jennifer Aniston wants people to know that coronavirus is real and dangerous, and the way she's relaying the message is with an incredibly powerful photo of a friend.

The actress posted a personal anecdote Sunday about a friend of both hers and Courteney Cox who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, and was hospitalized as a result. It looks like the guy was in the ICU ... he's hooked up, and not in a good way.

Jen writes, "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask."

She also posted a photo of her Courteney wearing masks, adding ... "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid effects all ages."

BTW, Kevin's story luckily has a happy ending. Jen says the photo she put up was taken in April, explaining ... "PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️"