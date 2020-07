NFL's Michael Bennett Retires, 'Feels Like Death, Looking Forward to Rebirth'

Breaking News

NFL star Michael Bennett is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL -- and admits the COVID pandemic played a key role in his decision.

Don't get it twisted, Bennett's not retiring because of the virus -- but admits the lockdown forced him to think more about his life and his priorities.

And in the end, 34-year-old Bennett -- a Super Bowl champ and 3-time Pro Bowler -- told the New Yorker he wants to focus on his family, social justice and charity work.

"Retiring feels a little like death of self," Bennet said on IG ... "but Iā€™m looking forward to the rebirth -- the opportunity to reimagine my purpose."

The defensive lineman wasn't just a beast on the field -- where he racked up 69.5 career sacks -- but he's been VERY active off of it.

He's already authored the book "Things That Make White People Uncomfortable" (which he's developing into a TV series) -- and co-hosts a podcast with his wife, Pele.

Bennett also works with various charity organizations including Athletes for Impact -- a network for pro athletes looking to give back to the community.

During his NFL career, Bennett made roughly $60 MILLION in contract money playing for the Seahawks Bucs, Patriots, Eagles and Cowboys -- not bad for an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M.

"I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed," Bennett said.

"Iā€™m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life."