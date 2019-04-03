Michael Bennett To Have Felony Charge Dropped In Injury To Elderly Case

NFL star Michael Bennett is set to have his felony charge dropped in his injury to elderly case ... 'cause prosecutors flat-out admit they don't have enough proof to convict him of a crime.
Bennett was indicted by a Harris County, TX Grand Jury after being accused of pushing a 66-year-old female NRG Stadium employee who was controlling access to the field at Super Bowl 51 in February 2017.
Cops claimed Bennett -- who was on his way to celebrate his brother's Super Bowl win over the Falcons -- shoved a paraplegic woman's wheelchair as she tried to prevent him from getting to the field.
At the time ... cops said Bennett yelled, "I could own this mother f***er!" before he allegedly pushed her and injured her shoulder.
The charge was a big deal ... the New England Patriots pass rusher was facing YEARS behind bars -- the charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.
But, prosecutors say "after looking at all the evidence and applying the law, a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."
Prosecutors say they conducted an EXTENSIVE investigation -- including viewing surveillance tapes -- and ultimately decided to request to drop the case against the 33-year-old.
"We dismissed this case in the interest of justice," prosecutors say ... "After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do."