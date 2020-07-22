Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Sued By Alleged Stabbing Victim, You Fractured My Skull!
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Son Sued By Alleged Stabbing Victim ... You Fractured My Skull!!!
7/22/2020 12:30 AM PT
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son is now being sued after he was accused of stabbing his neighbor in June ... with the alleged victim claiming he suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed in the attack.
We broke the story ... back on June 9, cops in San Clemente, Calif. arrested 28-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar after they say he attacked his neighbor during an argument.
The neighbor -- ID'ed as 60-year-old Raymond Winsor -- claims in the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, the whole incident went down after he urged Abdul-Jabbar to help his elderly grandmother with chores.
Winsor says Abdul-Jabbar exploded on him ... claiming in the lawsuit, Abdul-Jabbar told him, "Shut your f'**king mouth or I'm gonna stick this knife through your teeth and cut your throat out."
Winsor says Abdul-Jabbar then stabbed him seven times in the head, neck, back and side -- and caused MAJOR damage.
Winsor says he suffered a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma ... and was forced to stay in the hospital for three days after the altercation
Now, Winsor is suing Abdul-Jabbar ... claiming he's suffering from shock, anxiety, worry, sleeplessness, depression and much more -- and he wants Abdul-Jabbar to pay up for his medical expenses plus additional damages.
We've reached out to Abdul-Jabbar's reps for comment, but so far, no word back.
However, we're told multiple people connected to the situation have said Winsor has been "needling" Adam for a while -- and the tension had been building for "a long time."
We're also told Adam is the person who called 911 -- and was cooperative with police.
As for the criminal case against Abdul-Jabbar, no formal charges have been filed yet.
We reached out to law enforcement for an update on that process, but no word back yet there either.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.