Seattle's NHL Team Name Revealed, We're The Kraken!

Breaking News

Somebody get Liam Neeson ... 'cause it's time to release the Kraken!!!

Seattle's new NHL team just revealed it's new name and look on Thursday ... officially going with the legendary sea monster.

FYI, a "kraken" is like a giant, angry octopus.

Other options were thrown around -- including the Sockeyes -- but the org. says it listened to the fans and gave them what they wanted.

"215,000 fan votes, 50+ fan forums & speaking engagements and over 12 months of social media listening have supported this phenomenon," the team said on the site.

The Kraken name pays homage to the city ... "Our maritime city with a proud history of adventure is deserving of a hockey club as untamed as the sea herself. The Kraken represents the fiercest beast in all the world," the team says.

It's also fitting because the largest octopus on planet Earth allegedly lives in nearby Puget Sound!!!

The Kraken also showed off its new threads ... and we gotta say, they look sharp.

The team's official colors are 4(!!) different shades of blue -- deep sea blue, ice blue, boundless blue and shadow blue -- and red alert.

Seattle has a rich history in hockey -- the Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup as part of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association ... but they folded way back in 1924.

The Kraken will be the first Seattle-based team in the NHL ... and fans are stoked to welcome in the new squad.