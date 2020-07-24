Mike Tyson Signed Roy Jones Jr. Fight Contract While Smokin' a Joint

7/24/2020 12:50 AM PT
Mike Tyson was seeing green when he signed his contract to fight Roy Jones Jr. ... puffing away on a joint that would make Snoop Dogg proud!

Check out the footage ... both Mike and Roy were all smiles when they officially signed on the dotted line last month during a Zoom call.

Our sources tell us Triller -- a social media app looking to overtake TikTok -- shelled out roughly $50 mil for the rights to the fight, looking to make a statement that they're serious about moving into the live events space.

Mike says he's personally not getting rich from the fight -- saying his cut will go to charity ... "I'm not getting anything."

Tyson says his mission in life isn't to amass wealth -- it's to help people in need, and doing this fight was a great way for him to make an impact.

As for Roy, he tells us the way his contract is structured, he has the potential to rake in more than $10 MILLION for the fight, as long as the PPV numbers are big.

Roy says he can make more money at 51-years-old than he did when he was 31!

As we previously reported, the epic matchup is set to go down in California on Sept. 12 -- with no fans in attendance due to the COVID pandemic.

