Winnie Harlow Shares PDA Pic W/ Kyle Kuzma For Birthday, 'I Love You Babe!'

The NBA bubble can't stop Winnie Harlow from showing love for her man, Kyle Kuzma, on his 25th birthday ... she just wrote the Lakers forward a mushy message and shared a steamy pic!!

The 25-year-old supermodel posted the shoutout on IG on Friday ... saying, "Happy birthday, (Kyle) ❤️ blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul."

Of course, Harlow and Kuz can't be together to celebrate ... as he's currently stuck on the Disney campus in Orlando.

"Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked," Harlow said.

"Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone."

"Thank you for making me smile everyday, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best," Harlow says, "Thank you for your energy king, it’s only up from here lol💋"

We broke the story ... the two first met at the Harper's Bazaar party during NY Fashion Week back in Sept. ... and things clearly heated up quickly -- they're already dropping L-bombs!!

"I love you babe," Harlow says, "have an amazing day today and kill it at work young lion🦁🔥"