Andre Roberson's GF Shares Sad Farewell Before Bubble, 'See Ya In A Couple Months'
Andre Roberson's GF Rachel DeMita Sad Farewell Before NBA Bubble 'See Ya In A Couple Months'
7/9/2020 10:44 AM PT
OKC Thunder forward Andre Roberson and Rachel DeMita are showing the depressing side of the NBA's return -- with the couple sharing one last goodbye before Andre enters the bubble in Orlando.
Remember, pros will be separated from their significant others and family members for AT LEAST 50 days if their team makes it to the 2nd round of the playoffs.
Roberson and DeMita -- who have been together for nearly 2 years -- posted one final selfie before the hooper headed to Florida on Tuesday ... and yeah, it's pretty sad.
"Good luck in Orlando! see ya in a couple months 🥺," the former NBA 2K host said on Instagram ... meaning she's expecting her man's team -- currently 5th in the West -- to make a solid run.
Of course, there's a bunch of newer couples who are also gonna be sad about the season picking back up ... like Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow ... and Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry.
Stay strong, love birds!!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.