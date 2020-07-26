Georges St-Pierre Says Royce Gracie Is Greatest MMA Fighter, 'Changed the Sport'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Sorry, Conor McGregor ... Georges St-Pierre believes Royce Gracie -- not you -- is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

And, he's praising the "UFC 1" champion for paving the way for everyone else!

"Royce Gracie is the one that really changed the sport," GSP tells TMZ Sports ... "[He] changed the entire belief system of what a real fight is."

Gracie is a LEGEND -- who famously won 3 FIGHTS IN A ROW IN THE SAME NIGHT at UFC 1 back in 1993.

The UFC events back then were tournament-style -- where winners advanced to another fight in the same night.

Oh, and weight classes weren't a thing back then either! So you had giant dudes fighting small dudes with basically no real rules.

Gracie went on to win UFC 2, UFC 4 and fought to a draw with Ken Shamrock in the championship fight at UFC 5.

Royce also popularized Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) -- which revolutionized the sport.

"We should never forget the guys that were there before us," GSP says ... "We should never forget about these guys. Like Einstein says, we stand on shoulders of giants. They've paved the way for us."

Gracie was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003.

Georges says Jon Jones is the best modern-era fighter -- but argues Khabib Nurmagomedov should be in the conversation as well.

