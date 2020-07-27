Bella Thorne Lists Hot-Pink House for $2.55 Million
7/27/2020 2:28 PM PT
Bella Thorne is coming in hot -- she's got a hot-pink house she's trying to unload and it's truly a sight to behold.
The actress just listed this 5-bedroom home in Sherman Oaks for a cool $2.55 million ... and the 4,500-square-foot home is awash in a sea of rainbow colors, rooms full of red roses and some over-the-top murals.
The gated property stands out with its hot-pink exterior and you're gonna have to trust us here -- but the interior is just as loud! It's got a rainbow staircase, a colorful mural running the length of a two-story wall, and some golden wallpaper ... just for good measure.
Bella's former master bedroom -- or is it a primary bedroom -- features a huge walk-in closet and a marble bathroom covered in ivy.
Another room is called the rose room, which you guessed it, is a hot-pink room covered in roses with a pink chair ... that dangles from the ceiling. For real.
Bella's backyard is pretty tame compared to the rest of the house ... there's a lush lawn surrounding the swimming pool and spa, with a built-in grill decking out the rest of the patio.
Brandon Melgar and Jenny Segovia of Segovia Real Estate Group are the listing agents.
