Ja Morant Sends Mom Surprise Gift from NBA Bubble ... A NEW CAR!!!

Play video content Breaking News @jamorant / Instagram

Ja Morant from wayyyy downtown ... JUST HOOKED HIS MOM UP WITH A DOPE NEW CAR!!!

The NBA star is currently stuck in the NBA Bubble in Orlando -- but wouldn't let the distance stop him from sending a sweet, expensive gift to his mother on Monday!

Check out the footage ... Ja had a brand new white Audi A8 L delivered to his mom Jamie (who presumably still lives in South Carolina where he grew up) ... and her reaction is AWESOME!

Don't worry, one of the people had Ja on FaceTime so he could witness the whole thing live!

"Got you dat car you wanted," Ja later posted on IG ... "I love you my queen."

Remember, the 20-year-old Memphis Grizzlies star hooked up his DAD with a fancy new ride before he left for the bubble earlier this month.

Play video content @jamorant / Instagram

Soooo ... best son ever!?!

Of course, it helps that Morant -- the #2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft -- signed a 2-year, $17.8 million rookie contract!

Plus, he's been beastin' on the court -- averaging 17.6 pointer per game and 6.9 assists -- potentially ROY.