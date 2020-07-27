Multiple NFL Players Opting Out of ’20 Season Over COVID Concerns

NFL Multiple Players Opt Out Of '20 Season ... Over COVID-19 Concerns
7/27/2020 3:34 PM PT
At least five NFL players will NOT participate in the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns ... with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and more losing players on Monday.
Several teams just announced the opt-outs ... with the most notable, Baltimore Ravens returner and wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas, coming early Monday morning.
Other players joining the former Oregon Ducks star Monday included: Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Washington D-lineman Caleb Brantley, Seahawks O-lineman Chance Warmack and Patriots fullback Danny Vitale.
Of course, the fivesome joins Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif ... who opted out over the weekend, choosing instead to use his doctorate background this year to help fight coronavirus.
My decision regarding the 2020 NFL season pic.twitter.com/jrY3nZfNWO— Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) July 25, 2020 @LaurentDTardif
The NFL -- as part of its collective bargaining agreement for this season -- is allowing players to opt out this year if they feel uncomfortable playing amid the pandemic.
The league says players deemed to be at "high-risk" of being affected by coronavirus can make a $350,000 stipend for opting out. The rest, meanwhile, can make $150,000 in a salary advance if they choose to sit.
Per the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, the players opting out will have their current contracts toll into next season.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.