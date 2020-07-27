Multiple NFL Players Opting Out of ’20 Season Over COVID Concerns

Breaking News

At least five NFL players will NOT participate in the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns ... with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and more losing players on Monday.

Several teams just announced the opt-outs ... with the most notable, Baltimore Ravens returner and wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas, coming early Monday morning.

Other players joining the former Oregon Ducks star Monday included: Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, Washington D-lineman Caleb Brantley, Seahawks O-lineman Chance Warmack and Patriots fullback Danny Vitale.

Of course, the fivesome joins Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif ... who opted out over the weekend, choosing instead to use his doctorate background this year to help fight coronavirus.

My decision regarding the 2020 NFL season pic.twitter.com/jrY3nZfNWO — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) July 25, 2020 @LaurentDTardif

The NFL -- as part of its collective bargaining agreement for this season -- is allowing players to opt out this year if they feel uncomfortable playing amid the pandemic.

The league says players deemed to be at "high-risk" of being affected by coronavirus can make a $350,000 stipend for opting out. The rest, meanwhile, can make $150,000 in a salary advance if they choose to sit.