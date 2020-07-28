Pro Golfer Camilo Villegas' 22-Month-Old Daughter Dies from Brain Cancer

Breaking News

Devastating news ... PGA golfer Camilo Villegas has revealed his 22-month-old daughter has died after battling brain and spine cancer.

Mia Villegas passed away on Sunday in Miami, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed. Mia is the only child of Camilo and Maria Villegas.

Mia was initially diagnosed in March -- and underwent surgical procedures to try and remove the cancerous tumors found on her brain and spine.

Just last month, the family said Mia was set to undergo a second round of chemotherapy.

Unfortunately, the treatments just weren't effective enough.

"The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas," Monahan said.

"We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family."

Back in May, Maria wrote an emotional note on IG to her daughter -- saying, "Being your mom has been the greatest gift in my life!"

"I thank God every day for this experience that we are going through together. Yes, it has been the most difficult challenge I have ever experienced but it has also been the most beautiful."

"I am thankful for the lessons. You are the strongest warrior and I am so proud of you, of us."

38-year-old Camilo joined the PGA Tour in 2004 -- and the Colombian golfer has 4 tournament wins on the PGA Tour since turning pro.