NY Giants' Nate Solder Opts Out Of 2020 NFL Season, Cites Son's Cancer Battle

NY Giants tackle Nate Solder is opting out the 2020 NFL season -- saying it's just too risky to play while his 5-year-old son is still battling cancer.

Hudson Solder was diagnosed with cancerous tumors in his kidneys when he was 3 months old. He's been undergoing treatment ever since.

Just last fall, Hudson had a surgical procedure to remove a tumor -- and also underwent a 3rd round of chemotherapy. Yeah, he's one tough kid.

Nate also battled testicular cancer prior to the 2014 season.

Oh, and Nate's wife JUST gave birth to a brand new baby boy.

The 2-time Super Bowl champion was set to make $13 MILLION in 2020 -- but after weighing the risks, Solder decided the juice just ain't worth the squeeze.

"With fear and trembling, we struggle to keep our priorities in order and, for us, our children's health and the health of our neighbors come before football."

Solder added, "We fully recognize that being able to make a decision like this a privilege."

The 32-year-old lineman says he will miss his Giants teammates ... and thanks the team and fans for respecting his decision.

Solder joins a list of NFLers who have opted out this week -- including Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin, who said he refuses to risk the health of his 5-month-old daughter.