John Lewis Laid to Rest in Atlanta, Funeral Service Live Stream

John Lewis is on his way to his final resting place, but not before one more fitting celebration of the Civil Rights icon's life.

The Congressman's funeral service is scheduled for Thursday morning at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church ... and TMZ will be live-streaming

Barack Obama will reportedly deliver Lewis' eulogy in the church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are also expected, along with Presidential hopeful, Joe Biden.

President Obama awarded Lewis the Medal of Freedom in 2011, and said during the ceremony ... "Generations from now, when parents teach their children what is meant by courage, the story of John Lewis will come to mind."

The funeral of Rep. Lewis, who represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District for 17 terms, is the final farewell in a series of remembrances since his July 17 death from pancreatic cancer.

The tributes began in Troy, Alabama where he was born, and carried on to Selma's infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge. His body was then flown to D.C. for a memorial in the Capitol rotunda Monday, and finally ... his public viewing Wednesday at the Georgia State Capitol, which drew thousands to pay their respects.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms greeted the honor guard as Lewis' casket arrived.

Noticeably absent from all of the events, has been President Trump. He and the veteran Congressman feuded frequently over policy -- and Trump made it clear he would not attend the services.

Rep. Hank Johnson told us Lewis would have been fine with that ... but still would've prayed for Trump.

To coincide with his funeral, Rep. Lewis sent an essay to The New York Times 2 days before his death to be published today. In his last words, Lewis called for Americans to "answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe."

He said he was inspired in his final days by the social justice movement following the killing of George Floyd and others, saying ... "You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society."

The Congressman ended with this ... "walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide."