S.F. Giants Throw Socially Distanced Party At Home Plate For Walk-Off HR

S.F. Giants Socially Distanced Party At Home Plate ... For Walk-Off HR

7/30/2020 6:59 AM PT
Courtesy of MLB

Dog piles OUT ... air fives and no-touching circles IN?!?

The S.F. Giants got SUPER creative with their celebration of Mike Yastrzemski's walk-off home run Wednesday ... ditching home plate mobs for a socially distanced party!!!

The scene was hilarious ... in the bottom of the 9th, tied at 6-6 with the Padres, Carl Yastrzemski's grandson hit a moonshot to right that gave the Giants their 3rd win of the season.

Under normal circumstances ... Yaz would've been downright tackled once he finished rounding the bases -- but in a pandemic?? IT WAS A SOCIAL DISTANCE FIESTA, BABY!!

Check out the clip ... the Giants stormed home plate -- but then did nothing more than circle around Yastrzemski and bounce up and down!!

Of course, the guys could've MAYBE done a better job of staying 6 feet apart ... but props for the effort!!

