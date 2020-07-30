S.F. Giants Throw Socially Distanced Party At Home Plate For Walk-Off HR
7/30/2020 6:59 AM PT
Dog piles OUT ... air fives and no-touching circles IN?!?
The S.F. Giants got SUPER creative with their celebration of Mike Yastrzemski's walk-off home run Wednesday ... ditching home plate mobs for a socially distanced party!!!
The scene was hilarious ... in the bottom of the 9th, tied at 6-6 with the Padres, Carl Yastrzemski's grandson hit a moonshot to right that gave the Giants their 3rd win of the season.
Under normal circumstances ... Yaz would've been downright tackled once he finished rounding the bases -- but in a pandemic?? IT WAS A SOCIAL DISTANCE FIESTA, BABY!!
Check out the clip ... the Giants stormed home plate -- but then did nothing more than circle around Yastrzemski and bounce up and down!!
Of course, the guys could've MAYBE done a better job of staying 6 feet apart ... but props for the effort!!
