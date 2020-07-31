Auburn Tree Poisoner Harvey Updyke Dead At 71

Breaking News

Harvey Updyke -- the Alabama fan who gained national fame for poisoning the famous oak trees at Auburn in 2010 -- has died ... his son said Thursday.

He was 71 years old.

Bear Updyke added to AL.com his father passed away of natural causes.

Harvey became a part of college football history back in the 2010 season ... when he called into The Paul Finebaum Show and admitted to putting poison on Auburn's beloved Toomer's Corner trees.

"Let me tell you what I did,” Updyke said. "The weekend after the Iron Bowl, I went to Auburn, Alabama, because I live 30 miles away, and I poisoned the two Toomer’s trees."

"I put Spike 80DF in 'em ... They’re not dead yet, but they definitely will die."

Harvey was eventually tracked down and charged for the act ... and later, in 2013, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal damage.

Harvey spent time in jail over the crime ... and was ordered to pay nearly $1 million in restitution.

The tree poisoning wove him into the fabric of the Tigers vs. Tide history ... he was prominently featured in ESPN's famous 30 for 30 about the schools' rivalry.