Little Katie in 'Moonwalker' 'Memba Her?!
7/31/2020 12:01 AM PT
Child actor Kelley Parker gained fame at a very young age after she was cast to play the little, blonde homeless girl, Katie -- who follows Michael Jackson around the city, dodges lethal injections from Mr. Big (played by Joe Pesci) and watches MJ turn into an epic, flying robot -- in the ground-breaking 1988 music movie, "Moonwalker."
Kelley Parker was cast alongside two well-known child actors ... musician and artist Sean Lennon (John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son) played Katie's homeless friend, Sean and Brandon Quintin Adams (of "Sandlot" and "Mighty Ducks" fame) played the mini MJ and gang leader in the Badder segment and the final homeless kid, Zeke, at the ending of the film.
