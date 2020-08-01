Europeans Flock to Beaches Without Masks as Vacation Season Begins

It's that time of year again across the pond, where Europeans pack their bags and head to the tropical parts of their countries -- and judging by these photos, there's trouble ahead.

It's a tradition ... August is the month there's an exodus in most European cities with residents flocking to beaches across the continent and beyond.

So, check out the pic (above), taken on the very first day of August, at Mondello Beach, just north of Palermo down in Southern Italy ... it's absolutely packed with vacay-goers, most of whom are without a mask and not socially distanced. It looks like any other summer pre-2020.

Need more evidence ... we'll take you to England, where beachgoers were packed in like sardines.

Still want more ... check out the packed beach in Turkey.

So, Europeans have been doing better than us folks in the U.S. in the COVID department -- to the point they won't let us in -- but that could change in a big way during the 8th month.