Microsoft Confirms Plans to Pursue Buying TikTok After Chat with Trump

Microsoft We Wanna Buy TikTok ... After Chat with Trump

8/2/2020 5:32 PM PT
Breaking News
TMZ.com

TikTok might become an American-owned company on the heels of the Trump administration's security concerns about the app -- if Microsoft can get a deal done.

The software behemoth went public Sunday with its plans, announcing it was pursuing to purchase TikTok from its parent company ByteDance, and Microsoft's CEO has already had a chat with President Trump about the potential deal.

It seems they're pretty eager to please the Prez, too ... saying, "Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury."

In other words, they're gonna make sure they put "America first" here ... both on the security side and the economic side. Music to the administration's ears, no doubt.

There's more though -- Microsoft says it's planning to complete their discussions with the China-run TikTok team no later than September 15 -- and in the meantime ... they'll continue to brief Uncle Sam and co. on where they stand. Sounds like the feds are onboard with this.

Remember, last week Trump said he was considering banning TikTok from the States outright -- BUT, he also said they were looking at alternatives ... Microsoft included, apparently.

One last thing on how Microsoft plans to address Trump's security concerns ... they say, among other measures, their crack team will ensure that all private data of American TikTok users is transferred, and any still out there being stored in foreign servers ... will be deleted.

No word on a price tag yet, but the bottom line here -- all the viral TikTok'ers out there are probably safe for now, and still have a home. PHEW ...

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later