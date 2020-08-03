Disney Channel Star Ronni Hawk Arrested for Domestic Violence

Exclusive

Ronni Hawk -- one of the stars of the Disney sitcom, "Stuck in the Middle" -- is facing a felony for allegedly roughing up her man.

The 20-year-old actress was arrested Friday morning in L.A. and taken to the Van Nuys jail. We're told Ronni was booked on one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police got a call to a home for a domestic disturbance, and when they arrived, officers say a man on the scene had visible injuries including scratches.

Cops say there was a verbal argument between Hawk and her boyfriend and at some point ... it got physical. Due to his apparent injuries, officers determined she should be arrested.