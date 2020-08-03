Matt Stafford Tests Positive For COVID, Hits Lions' Reserve List

Breaking News

Another NFL superstar has contracted coronavirus ... Lions QB Matt Stafford tested positive for COVID over the weekend -- and has now hit Detroit's reserve list over it.

Stafford came down with the positive test on Friday, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, but the 32-year-old was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

With his placement on the Lions' COVID list, the QB now has to pass several tests before he can rejoin the team.

Of course, the diagnosis is also a scary deal for Stafford's life off the football field ... his wife, Kelly, just gave birth to the couple's 4th child at the end of June.

Kelly has also undergone serious brain surgery in the last year and a half ... having a tumor removed in a 12-hour operation back in April 2019.

For her part, Kelly hasn't posted about the positive COVID test ... in fact, on Sunday, she celebrated her birthday by sharing an adorable picture of her, Matt and their kids with the caption, "Grateful for another year. This is 31. #familyovereverything #staffordstrong"