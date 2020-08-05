Disney World Sued By Grandmother Arrested for Having CBD Oil

Play video content

The grandmother who claims she was arrested at Disney World's Magic Kingdom for having CBD oil in her bag is following through with her threat to sue ... for a huge payday.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump just filed suit against Disney, the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Department on behalf of Hester Burkhalter. The 69-year-old North Carolina grandma claims she was busted by Mouse House security for carrying a bottle of CBD oil.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Hester says she was arrested and detained by cops at Disney World in April 2019 -- even though she claims the CBD oil was purely for medical purposes related to her arthritis, and didn't contain THC.

The grandmother says she was handcuffed in front of her 8 and 10-year-old grandchildren, and says the entire ordeal was traumatizing for the little ones.

In the docs, grandma says she panicked while being placed in the back of a police car and began vomiting, but was denied medical attention and subjected to a miserable 15-hour ordeal. Hester says she was further humiliated because cops allegedly made her strip down at the jail for a cavity search.

Prosecutors did not pursue charges and closed the case against her -- Hester claims cops even tested the CBD oil and found no trace of THC -- but she says she's filing suit because she still feels traumatized.