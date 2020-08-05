Ex-Atlanta Cop Charged in Rayshard Brooks’ Death Sues, Wants Job Back

Breaking News

Garrett Rolfe, the ex-Atlanta cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks during his arrest in a Wendy's parking lot, thinks he never should've been canned ... he's suing to get his job back.

Rolfe is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city's interim police chief Rodney Bryant, claiming his June 13 firing -- which came the day after Rayshard was killed -- violates city policy and his constitutional right to due process.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Rolfe points out Rayshard violently resisted arrest before the fatal shooting -- and explains, "within the scope and course of his duties" he used force.

The ex-cop says his firing, which was announced by the mayor and then-Atlanta police chief Erika Shields, violated a law that he claims required proper investigation, notice, and a hearing before firing him.

Rolfe, who is charged with felony murder and is currently out on bond, is gunning to be reinstated to the police force and wants back pay and benefits.

Meanwhile, Rayshard's widow, Tomika Miller, is supporting a motion from the Fulton County District Attorney asking a judge to revoke Rolfe's bond.