Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley Appears To Flip Off Cheater Astros After Huge HR

Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley Appears To Flip Off Cheater Astros ... After Mammoth HR
8/6/2020 7:54 AM PT
The hatred for the cheating-ass Houston Astros looks to be still rolling along smoothly ...
Here's video of Arizona Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley appearing to flip off the 'Stros after a huge home run Wednesday night ... and it's pretty hilarious!!!
In the 5th inning of the D'Backs' rout of Houston in Phoenix ... Nick Ahmed blasted a moon shot bomb deep to left-center field that had Arizona's players going crazy.
The camera panned around to everyone while Ahmed was rounding the bases -- and when it got to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, you can see Bradley clear as day pumpin' a middle finger toward the diamond.
Was it directed at the 'Stros players? Seems like it. Was it because Houston was caught in a massive sign-stealing, cheating scheme that rocked baseball? Probably.
Bradley hasn't addressed the single-barrel salute with media yet ... so it's all unclear at the moment.
What is clear, though ... is everyone still hates the Astros for their roles in a 2017 cheating scandal.
Remember, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was just suspended 8 GAMES by MLB after he almost incited a brawl by nearly beaning both Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in a game last week.
Kelly has since appealed the ban ... saying it wasn't intentional -- but MLB has yet to make a final ruling.
