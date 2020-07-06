MLB's Carlos Correa Barring Pageant Queen Wife From Salons During Season

Breaking News

Nails and hair will have to wait for ex-Miss Texas crown-holder Daniella Correa ... her MLB superstar hubby, Carlos Correa, says he's banning her from beauty salons during the rebooted season.

The Houston Astros shortstop says he's urging his pageant queen wife to stay away from the noted coronavirus hot spots just to be extra careful while he returns to work.

"When I talk to my wife, she knows," Correa told reporters over the weekend. "No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So, we’re going to be home."

Correa has to be super cautious when it comes to COVID-19 ... a positive test will sideline him for multiple weeks during the season, and could endanger his teammates as well.

So, Carlos says that means no unnecessary things for either him or his wife while the MLB returns to action this summer.

"We’re going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else," Correa said.

FYI, Daniella is one of the best-looking people on the planet -- famously winning Miss Texas USA honors back in 2016.

In fact, she's said Carlos originally reached out to her on social media when he saw her on TV during a pageant ... and the rest is history.

She also has over 230,000 followers on Instagram -- where she's a self-described "lifestyle/beauty vlogger" ... so, the ban on hair and nails is a pretty big deal.