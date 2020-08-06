Dak Prescott Says Free Death Row Inmate Julius Jones, 'He's Innocent!'

Breaking News

Dak Prescott is following Kim Kardashian's lead ... telling Oklahoma officials to immediately free death row inmate Julius Jones -- claiming he was wrongly convicted of murder and doesn't deserve to die.

The Dallas Cowboys QB spelled it all out in a powerful letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

"Please don't let another innocent black man die from the systemic mistreatment that has plagued our nation for far too long," Prescott wrote.

Jones was accused of murdering a white man during a carjacking in 1999 when he was just 19-years-old. He was later convicted at a jury trial in 2002 and was sentenced to death.

But, Prescott says there are huge problems with the case -- telling officials, "I firmly believe the wrong person is being punished for this terrible crime."

In his letter, obtained by TIME, Prescott claims, "an evaluation of the process that led to Mr. Jones’ conviction raises serious legal and ethical concerns. I implore you to right this wrong."

Jones has spent the past 18 years in a cell, staunchly proclaiming his innocence -- and fighting like hell to have the conviction overturned.

Jones believes he was framed, and given an unfair trial for a bunch of reasons. He also claims racism played a huge role in the jury's conviction decision.

In fact, his whole story has become famous after it aired in a 2018 ABC docuseries, "The Last Defense."

Prescott is now joining stars like Kim K, Common, Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Blake Griffin, Baker Mayfield and more who have all also previously expressed support for Julius.

"The treatment of Julius Jones is the kind of miscarriage of justice African American men like myself live in fear of, and that is why I feel compelled to use the influence that God has blessed me with to speak up for what I believe is right and to give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves," Prescott wrote in his letter.

"Julius Jones’ case is a clear example of what can happen to a person who cannot afford legal representation, and what can happen to a black person at any time in this country – which is exactly why so many are protesting for the changes we so desperately need."