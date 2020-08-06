Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI Raid

Exclusive

Jake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a recent video may have been a factor in the massive response by the FBI during the raid at his home.

In the vid, the YouTube star got pranked by his pal, Tanner Fox, who hung up a bunch of photos of Jake's exes in his room. As you can see in the vid posted last month ... 2 large guns are clearly shown hanging on the wall at the 7:48 mark.

These guns look very much like the ones the FBI seized from Jake's Calabasas home Wednesday, as officers were spotted walking down his driveway with several weapons in hand.

As for the intense raid at his home ... the guns could very well explain why truckloads of agents in protective gear descended on the home. If the FBI feels things could get dangerous ... they suit up.

We've also learned the raid is somehow in connection with Jake getting arrested in Scottsdale during a George Floyd protest. The FBI says it's "investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May, 2020."

As we reported ... Jake was in the mall and arrested for trespass and later charged with a criminal misdemeanor. However, the City Attorney has dropped the case -- apparently at the behest of the FBI -- and the more serious investigation has taken precedence.

This includes a second raid that took place around the same time as Jake's, about 300 miles away in Las Vegas at the famous Graffiti Mansion said to be owned by Armani Izadi, one of Jake's friends.

We got video of some people being led out of the mansion in cuffs, and law enforcement sources tell us the 2 raids are connected. However, it doesn't appear Jake or Armani were arrested.