Logan Paul Says Jake Paul Should NOT Have Been at AZ Looting, 'He Didn't Steal'

Logan Paul says his brother Jake Paul did NOT steal anything during a looting incident at a mall in Arizona -- but he's slamming his lil bro for being there in the first place.

"Jake didn't loot," Logan said while carrying a Black Lives Matter sign in L.A. on Tuesday with his girlfriend, Josie Canseco.

"Should he have been there? Absolutely f**cking not. But, my brother didn't steal anything."

The incident in question went down Saturday night at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona -- where looters went after tennis shoes and pretty much everything that wasn't nailed down.

Paul captured video of the craziness and says he was tear-gassed by cops who also pointed guns at him.

"I ain't doing sh*t bro," Paul said ... "Look at 'em. Pointing guns at me right now. Swear to God, no cap, that's tear gas, bro!"

"Rest In Peace George Floyd."