Jake Paul in the Middle of Looting at Arizona Mall
5/31/2020 6:12 AM PT
Jake Paul was smack in the middle of a mall that was looted Saturday night, and he's taking lots of heat for it.
The YouTube star was at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, and you can see in the video, the looters are stealing tennis shoes and pretty much everything that isn't nailed down.
You don't see Paul steal anything, but he's right there as everyone around him destroys shops and steals what's inside.
One of the most ridiculous comments on social media ... Jake is a millionaire, so he doesn't need to loot. That logic justifies looting for some, and that's just plain wrong.
Van Jones said it best ... most people -- regardless of color -- condemn the violence. To make things better, the folks who constantly turned a deaf ear to police brutality need to speak out as loudly, and maybe we can make some progress.
