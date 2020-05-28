NBA's Nate Robinson Serious About Boxing Jake Paul ... 'Let's Get It Done!!!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Move over KSI and Dillon Danis, there's a new boxing opponent for Jake Paul -- ex-NBAer Nate Robinson ... who tells TMZ Sports he's DEAD SERIOUS about wanting to fight the internet superstar.

It sounds random as hell, but let us explain how we got here.

Nate tells us he's been following Jake's recent antics VERY closely lately ... and he's sick of hearing Paul calling out weak opponents like a "bully."

So, Nate -- who's been training like crazy in the ring -- has the perfect solution ... by offering to showcase his skills in a match against the 2-0 fighter!!

"I want all the smoke," Nate tells us. "I'm a top tier athlete!"

"I'm putting my everything on the line for (Jake). Let's get it done. It's that simple."

Nate says it would be the greatest accomplishment of Paul's career if the YouTuber came out with the W ... but explains he's eyeing some all-time greats to help keep that from happening.

"If I get trained with somebody like a (Mike) Tyson, (Floyd) Mayweather, (Terence) Crawford, (Vasyl) Lomachenko, if I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don't think he stands a chance."

Of course, Jake already has 2 wins under his belt ... with wins over Deji and AnEsonGib ... but Robinson's confident he'll hand him his first L.

Nate even has a message for Paul ... saying he's ready to stop talking and start fighting.

"Listen, I'm not gonna be talking and yapping, bro. Jake, just sign the papers and let's get it poppin'! I'mma let you do all the talking and I'll do all the training and then I'mma let my hands do the talking."