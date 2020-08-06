Naked Man Blocking Traffic Gets Knocked Out Cold

A completely naked man blocking traffic got more than he bargained for when an annoyed driver got out of his car and delivered a surprise right hook.

Something really gratifying about seeing a naked guy get knocked out for blocking traffic pic.twitter.com/xBIzqxLAtN — adam22 (@adam22) August 6, 2020 @adam22

It looks like this went down somewhere in Europe -- possibly Ukraine -- but wherever it is, people are tense and crazed over there too ... nude guys causing traffic jams just ain't normal.

The reaction of the motorist kinda is though. The man in the buff stood in the middle of the street with his arms folded -- letting it all hang out -- until this Vin Diesel lookalike pulled up in no mood to chat.

After just 3 seconds of "conversation," he cold-cocked Joe of Arc with one quick right to his chin. Lights out.