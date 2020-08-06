Bills Star Tre'Davious White Pondering NFL Opt Out ... Blasts 'Selfish' Critics

Breaking News

Buffalo Bills superstar Tre'Davious White is considering NOT playing in 2020 over COVID-19 concerns ... and he's going scorched earth on ANYONE who has a problem with that.

"Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish," the All-Pro corner said Thursday.

"No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life."

The 25-year-old added, "Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?"

Tre would be BY FAR the biggest name to not participate in the '20 season over coronavirus fears ... and from the sounds of things, he's leaning toward doing exactly that.

The NFL's opt-out deadline is Thursday ... so we'll know Tre's decision in just a matter of hours -- but the defensive back, who has kids, told reporters Wednesday he was really wrestling with the move.

Tre White's initial answer to whether or not he would play this year: #Bills pic.twitter.com/M9sV3Lfe5C — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 5, 2020 @thadbrown7

"I'm still kind of undecided," White said. "Honestly."

The decision is a big one ... White is the Bills' best player is only a season or two away from cashing in on a HUGE new contract in Buffalo.