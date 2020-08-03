Denver Broncos Install COVID Disinfectant 'Misting Booth' to Spray Players
8/3/2020 4:15 PM PT
The Denver Broncos have installed a special "misting booth" at the team facility -- which sprays a disinfectant on players to and from practice in hopes of killing the COVID virus.
The Broncos posted footage of the machine on Monday -- saying, "Time for work. But first, we sanitize."
We're told the booth is spraying a product called "MicroSURE" -- which is touted as a powerful nontoxic disinfectant that kills viruses like E.Coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Coronavirus upon contact.
A rep for the Broncos tells us, "We want to go above and beyond to protect the players."
"The misting booth is an additional safety measure that sprays a safe, medical-grade disinfectant on players and their equipment when entering and exiting the practice field."
The Broncos have already had a serious COVID scare this off-season when star linebacker Von Miller tested positive for coronavirus back in April.
Miller was symptomatic -- but has since recovered. He's called on others to take the virus seriously.
Meanwhile, several other NFL stars and coaches have also tested positive this off-season ... from Lions QB Matthew Stafford to Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
