UFC's Yair Rodriguez Fires Back at Zabit, Respect My 'Big Mexican Balls'

Things are getting testy between UFC's Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov ...

The two were SUPPOSED to do battle at UFC Fight Night on August 29 -- but that's been pushed after Yair suffered an ankle injury.

Zabit -- the #3 ranked featherweight contender -- ripped Yair about the situation on social media saying, "Yair has no balls."

Zabit then called for a replacement fight with the champ, Alex Volkanovski ... a fight Alex seems to be interested in taking.

The whole situation didn't go over well with Yair -- the #5 ranked featherweight contender -- who clapped back at Zabit Thursday morning.

"Sit down and wait for me the way you have been waiting," Yair said.

"You will get a real good taste of my big mexican balls soon enough."

Yair added, "And since when did you become the sh*t talker? That you or your manager? Either way you’ll both wait for me like the little dogs you are. Tongue out and begging. I’ll see you in October-November 5 rounds."

Both Yair and Zabit have been incredibly impressive lately.

Yair is on a 2-fight win streak with victories over Jeremy Stephens and the Korean Zombie.