UFC's Yair Rodriguez to Jeremy Stephens, I'm Much More Dangerous at Sea Level!

UFC's Yair Rodriguez Hey, Jeremy Stephens ... I'm More Dangerous at Sea Level!!!
10/15/2019 4:02 PM PT
Yair Rodriguez SWEARS there will be no eye pokes when he rematches Jeremy Stephens this weekend -- and he even got a brand new manicure to make sure his fingernails don't go rogue and scratch anyone!
Remember, Yair and Jeremy were set to do battle in Mexico back in Sept. -- but the fight was stopped in the first few seconds after Yair accidentally jammed his finger in Jeremy's eye.
The fight was ruled a no-contest and the two agreed to run it back on October 18 at "UFC on ESPN 6" in Boston.
Yair says there are a bunch of major changes this time -- this will be a 3-round fight instead of a 5 rounder ... and the fight will be at sea level in Boston, instead of 8,000 feet elevation, like it was in Mexico.
Rodriguez believes the new parameters will give him a major advantage -- "It's gonna be even easier than last time."
As for their post-fight altercation after the Mexico debacle, Yair says he has no hard feelings ... he just wants to beat up Jeremy and move on with his life.
