Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Draws Huge Crowd at Local Bar

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was true to form Friday night, as a huge group packed into a local bar with nary a mask in sight.

It all went down at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. The crowd seemed to be singing the theme song to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

People were cheering and having a great time ... all things that become dangerous, especially indoors when there's no social distancing and no masks.