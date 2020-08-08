Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Draws Huge Crowd at Local Bar

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally We're Goin' Hog Wild!!!
8/8/2020 7:14 AM PT
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was true to form Friday night, as a huge group packed into a local bar with nary a mask in sight.
🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 Sturgis South Dakota’s 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (credit viewer) #Sturgis #SouthDakota pic.twitter.com/W7thi8y1CJ— Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 8, 2020 @mattesontv
It all went down at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. The crowd seemed to be singing the theme song to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
People were cheering and having a great time ... all things that become dangerous, especially indoors when there's no social distancing and no masks.
The Rally in years past has drawn up to half a million people. This year, because of the pandemic, city officials are expecting closer to 250,000 people. It's already jam-packed. Preventative measures are suggested but not required. The event will go through next weekend.
